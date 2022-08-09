All Gold weapons in Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted – Fully kitted weapons rotation

Apex Legends may have expanded its Kings Canyon map to provide for more breathing room, but you’ll certainly still need a top-tier weapon to survive and thrive. Gold weapons are almost always the best way to go, as these special guns come with only the greatest attachments imaginable. That said, Season 14: Hunted has changed which weapons can be found fully kitted. This guide will break down this new rotation of Gold weapons and where you can currently find them in the battle royale.

Every fully-kitted gun in Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted

The update brings a whole new group of five Gold weapons that will automatically have the five best attachments applied to them. You can find these by opening regular crates or just by searching the grounds of any named location. So, what guns should you be on the lookout for? Well, players inside battle royale modes can now run into fully-kitted Gold versions of the following weapons:

Longbow DMR

G7 Scout

R-99

Hemlok

Mozambique

That means you expect the Mozambique to rock its Hammerpoint Rounds and 1x Digital Threat scope, while the Gold G7 Scout will carry an Extended Light Magazine and Barrel Stabilizer.

If you’re in desperate need for one of these damage dealers, you will have the best luck searching for them in Hot Zones. These areas are highlighted by blue circles on the in-game map, ultimately signaling where the best gear lies. In the meantime, it won’t hurt searching for regular weapons that have been strengthened this season. The Sentinel is one of these latest standouts, a sniper that now comes with the Deadeye’s Tempo Hop-Up. Those with enough materials should also visit the crafter, as a new set of weapons have been added to the crafting rotation.