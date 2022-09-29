How to use the Smudge Stick in Phasmophobia

The Smudge Stick is an invaluable tool for you to use in Phasmophobia. It’s a great way to ward off ghosts, and it can assist in making sure you and your ghost hunting team do not find yourselves in a grave while you attempt to investigate a particular home. You need to know a few critical things about how to use the Smudge Stick. This guide covers how to use the Smudge Sticks in Phasmophobia.

How the Smudge Stick works in Phasmophobia

Unlike other tools in the game, like the Crucifix, the Smudge Stick in Phasmophobia can be used to fend off a ghost when it is close to you and is about to get into its Hunting phase. To use the Smudge Stick, you must first equip your lighter and turn it on. Then, equip the Smudge Stick and press the secondary button to light up the smudge stick. The secondary button is on the right mouse button.

Related: What is a perfect game in Phasmophobia?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will know a Smudge Stick is used when you see smoking coming up from the item. The flames will steadily eat away at the Smudge Stick until it becomes a small item in your hand. You want to use it when you notice a ghost is coming after you, or if it is about to go into its Hunt mode, you can use it in its presence. There are a handful of daily quests where you will need to use it in the ghost’s room, which you can identify before activating the item. When the Smudge Stick has burned up, you can toss it on the ground to dispose of it.

Do keep in mind that the Smudge Stick only helps you temporarily. Its effect is short-lived, so use it tactically to buy yourself some time and find a safe spot.