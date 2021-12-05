How to use the tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 – camping guide

One of the new mechanics introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 is the tent. The tent is a very useful item, and it can be found like any other loot while you are playing a match.

After finding a Tent item, throw it down to assemble it the same way you would any other thrown item, then rest in it to heal up. You can also safely stash up to three items in your Tent to collect in future matches. Two item slots are available automatically, and a third slot can be rented with Bars. For collecting your items in future matches, you’ll just need to find a new Tent or one of the many deserted ones that will be found around the map.



If you’re playing in a Duos, Trios, or Squads team, start a group campsite to take in the views together. After a teammate throws down a Tent, other teammates can interact with it to purchase their own Tent with Bars. Tents can also be broken down again and brought with you, and your gear will stay in the tent until you can set it up again and get it from the stash.

Tents will be especially useful when you come across a duplicate high-tier weapon that you don’t need, as you can set up your tent, stash the weapon, and then be on your way, knowing it will be there for you in the next round if you need it.