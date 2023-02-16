How to use Wingardium Leviosa without having it equipped in Hogwarts Legacy

As you continually play through Hogwarts Legacy and learn new spells, you will quickly become overwhelmed with how much you have to swap between them. The list of spells is extensive, and it can be annoying jumping in and out of the spell management menu.With that said, there is one particular spell that you don’t actually ever have to equip after learning it. Here is how to use Wingardium Leviosa without equipping it in Hogwarts legacy.

Related: Are there DLC plans for Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

How to use Wingardium Leviosa without equipping it in Hogwarts Legacy

To use the Wingardium Leviosa spell without having it equipped in Hogwarts Legacy, all you need to do is use Accio on an object that Wingardium Leviosa would usually give you complete control over. With how much Accio is used in the game for various puzzles, you can just keep that spell equipped and use it to pull items like boxes or crates closer to you. When they are close enough, your character will automatically switch to the Wingardium Leviosa spell and let you move it around without dragging it. Given how situational Wingardium Leviosa is, this is a brilliant quality of life feature.

Accio seems to be the only spell that this situation applies to. While Levioso will levitate items like Wingardium Leviosa, it doesn’t give you control of placing the affected object into different areas. Depulso also only works to push the items you would want to rotate and place away from you. The only spell that brings items close enough to make the swap is Accio.

Accio turning into Wingardium Leviosa is just one of many secrets in Hogwarts Legacy. There are many useful features and references to the wider Wizarding World you will adore. For more, be sure to check out the best Easter eggs you can find in this carefully crafted world.