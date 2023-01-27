How to view Minecraft seed maps – Minecraft seed mapper guide

Your world seed in Minecraft represents the shorthand code used to generate the world you play in. While many players love its randomness and exploration and discovery factor, sometimes you want to see what the world looks like. For instance, you might be aiming for a specific playthrough or chasing a certain biome. Testing out different world seeds is the main way of finding cool and unique seeds to share with others. Fortunately, there are several tools that you can use to preview your world seed and its biomes and features in Minecraft.

Related: The 10 best Minecraft seeds for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

How to view your world seed in Minecraft

Whether you’re playing on Java or Bedrock version of Minecraft, there’s a way to check your world’s seed code. After finding it out, note it down somewhere, and you can use that string to view it with the help of a few third-party resources.

Chunk Base

Image via Chunk Base

You can use the Chunk Base website and app to input your Minecraft world seed and check all biomes and features. There are toggles that you can use to minimize spoilers if you want to or turn them all on to check on everything in your seed. There are dropdowns for all compatible versions of Minecraft and a random generator to pre-spawn seeds for your next game.

McSeeder

Image via McSeeder

Similarly, McSeeder is a website that lets you input your world seed and check all biomes through all layers and across several versions. There’s a great feature built into the app called Seed Finder that lets you input several parameters that you’re looking for in a seed, and it will then return with a few suggested seeds to try out.

MineAtlas

Image via MineAtlas

MineAtlas is another option to check your seeds, providing a biome view that’s reminiscent of Google Maps. However, it’s a bit underdeveloped and slow compared to the previous two offerings, making it a slightly less appealing option if you want to check your Minecraft seeds. Also, it has only been updated up to version 1.8 of Minecraft.

Cubiomes

Image via Cubiomes

Cubiomes is a bit of an outlier in this group of apps. It is more of a framework that can be used to build Minecraft seed checkers, though it also has a graphical library. It’s better suited for players that don’t mind getting their hands dirty while digging through code because Cubiomes has the potential to return the largest number of parameters when it comes to checking Minecraft world seeds.