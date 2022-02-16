How to vote for a future NBA Emote in Fortnite

In honor of the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Fortnite has once again partnered with the basketball league. This time, it’s for much more than just skins. As only NBA players who are voted into the All-Star Game can play, the battle royale is letting players vote on what NBA-inspired Emote should enter the game next. Though, only those who enter a certain game mode can vote.

The voting process takes place exclusively in the NBA 75 All-Star Hub, which you can enter by simply heading into Creative Mode. From there, players will need to walk to the front of the hub’s lawn area to find a screen showing the Emotes and three button panels that allow you to vote for each. You can vote up to five times a day until the winning Emote is revealed at 10 AM ET on February 23. During this period, there will also be a ranking chart next to the screen showing the current votes leader.

These three potential Emotes don’t have names just yet, but feature signature taunts from past NBA All-Stars Joel Embiid, Trey Young, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Additionally, players can visit the hub to complete three challenges that reward an impressive 18,000 XP each. An additional NBA-themed spray can also be earned by shooting basketballs at the NBA hub’s court.