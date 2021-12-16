How to warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021
Keeping warm.
One of the first Winterfest 2021 Fortnite quests that players will need to complete is warming themselves at the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge. This is actually quite easy and will work the same as previous years.
After Winterfest begins, players will be able to access the Cozy Lodge by loading up the game and clicking on the button in the bottom right corner of the lobby screen. This will bring them to the interior of the Cozy Lodge.
From there, all they need to do to warm themselves at the Yule Log is to click on the fireplace that can be found in the room. And that’s it, the first challenge will be complete and Winterfest 2021 will be officially underway.
You can find all the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges below:
- Complete 7 Winterfest Quests (Snowmando Board)
- Complete 10 Winderfest Quests (Ffrosty)
- Warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge
- Deal damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher
- Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound
- Travel while having icy feet
- Fly with a chicken
- Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop
- Ram a snowman with a vehicle
- Use a Holiday Presents! item
- Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree
- Eat five food in a single match
- Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25 meters of an opponent
- Light campfire while having icy feet
- Travel 1000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher
- Destroy holiday decorations
- Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade