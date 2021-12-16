How to warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

One of the first Winterfest 2021 Fortnite quests that players will need to complete is warming themselves at the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge. This is actually quite easy and will work the same as previous years.

After Winterfest begins, players will be able to access the Cozy Lodge by loading up the game and clicking on the button in the bottom right corner of the lobby screen. This will bring them to the interior of the Cozy Lodge.

From there, all they need to do to warm themselves at the Yule Log is to click on the fireplace that can be found in the room. And that’s it, the first challenge will be complete and Winterfest 2021 will be officially underway.

You can find all the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges below: