How to watch the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster Update Nintendo Direct

After months and months with no news on or significant updates to one of the best-selling games in Nintendo’s history, September’s Nintendo Direct finally promised new content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The specifics will be announced during an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct in October 2021.

Previous Animal Crossing Directs have live-streamed on Nintendo’s channels on YouTube and Twitch, just like a Nintendo Direct. The live stream archives will stay up permanently after they air. The specific date for the Animal Crossing Direct has yet to be announced, but the trailer directs fans to Animal Crossing’s Twitter for updates.

The teaser down during the Nintendo Direct strongly hints that Brewster and his cafe, The Roost, will be central to the new content announced during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct. For long-time Animal Crossing players, The Roost has been a top-tier wishlist item for New Horizons. In previous games, players could go to The Roost sip some coffee for 200 bells, catch a K.K. concert, and perhaps store some gyroids.

Gyroids are a particularly bizarre piece of furniture that Brewster has a soft spot for. New Horizons is the first game in Animal Crossing’s franchise history to be missing gyroids completely — and there’s even a gyroid as part of the Villager’s move set in Super Smash Bros. Knowing that The Roost, which has a pre-established connection to gyroids, is coming to New Horizons could spark speculation on whether or not gyroids be part of the Direct as well.

This page will be updated as more specifics on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct’s airdate becomes known.