How to watch The Game Awards 2022 – Date, time, and streaming options

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards is returning once again this year. The Game Awards is a giant celebration of all things gaming. This year is no exception as a new category has been added called “Best Adaptation”, where the best adaptation of a video game will receive an award. Those tuning in who have watched the show in previous years can expect more of the same, with this two to three-hour-long show blasting your eyes with awards, several big reveals, and a musical performance or three. So you might be wondering, how can you watch The Game Awards this year?

When is The Game Awards 2022? How to watch it and more

This year, The Game Awards will go live on December 8th at 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT/4:30 PM PT and viewers will be able to watch it for free on YouTube and Twitch. Those wishing to attend the event in person in Los Angeles, California can. All you need to do is purchase a ticket by visiting Microsoft Theater’s official website where ticket prices range from $76 to $181. If you do purchase a ticket for the show, the doors will open an hour earlier than the show’s start time.

Can you co-stream The Game Awards 2022?

Much like in previous years and the Summer Game Fest, viewers who are at home will be allowed to co-stream and share their reactions with others without the fear of being taken down. While it’s not necessary, the award show’s official website recommends anyone who is planning on co-streaming to sign up as an official co-streamer for The Game Awards. Those who are accepted will receive a special toolkit of images and assets that they can use for the stream. Be sure to check out the awards and see who wins the coveted Game of the Year.