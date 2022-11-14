All nominees for Game of the Year at the Game Awards

The Game Awards 2022 is just around the corner, and the nominations have finally been revealed for Game of the Year. 2022 hasn’t had an extreme amount of AAA releases, but there have been a few standout titles that make this competition pretty fierce. Here is a list of all the titles up for Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2022.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem

Image via Asobo Studios

Asobo Studio’s A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to the successful A Plague Tale: Innocence. Placed in the role of Amicia, this action-adventure title has players navigate a survival horror experience with a gripping narrative while utilizing stealth and combat in a constantly changing environment. Receiving this nomination is a huge achievement for the studio, as the game is now placed on the caliber of some true titans in the industry. Fans found this sequel worthy of its predecessor and it was extremely well received, especially for its storytelling.

2. Elden Ring

Image via Bandai Namco

Was there any doubt that this absolute beast of a gaming phenomenon was going to be on this list? FromSoftware’s title took the world by storm when it released earlier this year. Taking the great gameplay from their Dark Souls series and placing it in an open world environment where players are free to explore without any hand holding or quest logs ended up being an immense success. Enlisting the world-building help of Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin just added to the excitement. Elden Ring offers outstanding boss fights and solid gameplay that even the most reluctant gamers just had to see for themselves based on all the hype around it.

3. God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök has only been out for a short time, but it is easy to see why it has already made it into the nominations for Game of the Year. This sequel to the 2018 reboot by Santa Monica Studios is both a narrative and visual spectacle from start to finish. The game is also gigantic, with a 20+ hour story and a massive amount of interesting and memorable side quests and bosses. Completing the package is its addictive combat that never gets old.

4. Horizon Forbidden West

Image via Guerrilla Games

There are quite a few sequels up for Game of the Year. Horizon Forbidden West is another juggernaut title from Guerrilla Games that continues the story started by Horizon Zero Dawn. Players once again step into the role of Alloy as she navigates a post-apocalyptic western United States in the search for answers about a spreading plague that is killing everything it touches. This game’s gorgeous visuals and enjoyable combat make it truly worth the nomination, and the facial animations in particular are a sight to behold.

5. Stray

Image via BlueTwelve Studio

Stray is the most unique title nominated in this category to say the least. Taking on the role of a cat in a large city is not something really every done before, and it looks like Bluetwelve Studio’s idea has paid off. The game is relatively short, especially compared to the games that it is up against, but its charm and appeal make it an enjoyable experience, especially for a smaller studio.

6. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s always nice to say a massive JRPG get recognized for potential Game of the Year. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the newest installment in the Xenoblade series from Monolith Soft. While it has a 3 in the title, it is not necessary a sequel, but a continuation of the saga with new characters and a gripping story. Xenoblade is known for its fun combat and this title did not disappoint, with a huge amount of party members and hours of content to explore.