How to watch the live event in Call of Duty: Warzone

Today’s the big day for Call of Duty: Warzone fans as the nuke that’s been hidden away in Verdansk is set to go off. When the smoke clears, and everything has settled, Call of Duty: Warzone season 3 will arrive later tonight. Many leakers and data miners have said that a new map set in the 1980s will be arriving, giving players a much larger space to compete in the epic battle royale. For those who cannot jump into the game to check out the nuke event for themselves, there are plenty of ways to watch it right now.

Find a Twitch stream

There are plenty of Twitch streamers sharing their broadcasts with everyone. You can check it out on the main Twitch page for Call of Duty: Warzone, and find one that you like. Right now, some of the more popular pages include Nickmercs, TimTheTatman, MrSoki, and Moonryde.

There are plenty of pages to find if you prefer watching one of the other streamers, but many of them show off what’s going to happen when they jump into a Warzone game.

Follow the Call of Duty: Warzone

The Call of Duty: Warzone twitter page has done a good job of keeping players updated about what’s going on and how to stay in the loop. We imagine that they plan to share a promotional video of what happened during the event, but it’ll occur after the event has happened, not during.

Play Call of Duty: Warzone

Another way to check out the event for yourself is to jump into the game yourself if you have the time. There’s a massive queue happening for players who want to jump into a Warzone game, and once players are let in, the big event should start. There are no details about what’s happening or what’s going on, so you’ll have to jump into the match to gain more instructions.