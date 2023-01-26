How to win as the Murderer in Murder Mystery 2

If you’re playing as the murderer in Roblox Murder Mystery 2, your goal is to kill all innocents before the sheriff figures out who you are. That is easier said than done, especially when all innocents can try to become the sheriff when they are out. Here are some tips that will help you as the murderer in MM2.

Tips to win as the Murderer in Roblox MM 2

Getting better as the murderer in Murder Mystery 2 is all about building on some fundamental things. Below, we list four basic but valuable tips that can help you go from zero to being an absolute pro.

Have the right perks (skills)

Before starting a game, ensure you have the right perks (or skills) equipped. Different perks have different abilities that can help you in various ways. For example, the Fake Gun perk allows you to show your knife as a gun to fool innocents, while the Ninja perk helps you not make any noise when stabbing someone.

Experiment with different perks and find out which ones work best for you. However, the one perk guaranteed to help you is X-Ray, which allows you to see through walls and find hidden innocents.

Know the maps inside and out

Knowing the maps inside and out is crucial to winning as the murderer in MM2. Take the time to learn the layout of each map, including the location of shortcuts and hiding spots. This will give you an advantage over other players and allow you to escape quickly when the sheriff is chasing you. Knowing all hiding spots can also help since you can kill innocents there without anyone noticing.

Play innocent

One of the best ways to win as the murderer is to play innocent. Act like one of the innocents and blend in with the crowd. This will make it harder for the sheriff to suspect you, and you can kill more people without being caught.

Defend the gun and predict throws

If you have already gotten rid of the sheriff, it is crucial to protect their dropped gun. Granted, defending the gun and killing innocents at once is challenging since you can’t move much. That’s where throwing knives come in. Try to kill innocents from a distance and throw knives, but it can be tricky. To avoid that, try predicting where others will move and throw the knife ahead of them. It takes some practice, but you can easily master predict throw.