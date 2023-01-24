How to win at racecar races in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy added racing for the players, and with so much going on, it can be a little tricky to get used to it. Winning races is important as it helps you get newer and better cars, even Mira, if you end up on the leaderboard. This guide will help you learn certain tricks to win racecar races in Tower of Fantasy

Limit your FPS to 25

The first thing you absolutely need to do to win racecar races in Tower of Fantasy is limit your FPS to 25. If you have noticed, handling racecars can be extremely difficult, and you will be hitting your car into walls and unable to maintain good speed. It might sound crazy, but handling the racecar in Tower of Fantasy gets much better with 25 FPS.

Use nitrous efficiently

Good control and high speed alone won’t help you win races, especially against more advanced players. The next thing you should do is master your nitrous, and there are a few things you can do to improve on that. First, never drift to earn nitrous because that lowers your speed, and the returned nitrous is not significant.

Second and most important, you should use nitrous in taps instead of just using it in one go. When you do that, your speed goes up a notch and slowly declines, making you faster for longer. You can use a nitrous tap again to increase speed and keep repeating this process. If you use nitrous in one go, you will increase speed, but it will quickly come down, leaving you with your original speed.

The best way to improve is to practice and familiarize yourself with the game’s mechanics. There is no trick that you can learn to improve your game; instead, you need to practice and grind. The above tricks get you the best out of the game to help you improve your game.