How to unlock racing and race cars in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy keeps adding new things to the game, and getting your head around these things can be complicated. One of the newer additions to the game is racing, and it can be a little tricky to get started with it. To race in Tower of Fantasy, you must get a racing car. This Tower of Fantasy guide will help you buy your first racing car and start a race.

Where and how to buy race cars

Screenshots by Gamepur

To purchase a new racing car in Tower of Fantasy, head to the Tower of Tomorrow area of Mirroria city. Once there, head to the racing reception area in the front. Now stand in front of any showcase cars, and a pop-up to press the F key will appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pressing the button will take you to the menu, where you can purchase any car you want. If you are like us, you will only have enough money to purchase the basic car, Thunder Roar GT, which costs only 500.

How to start a race in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you purchase the car, it can be a little confusing as to how you can start a race. To do that, you must head to the main entrance of the racing area in Tower of Tomorrow. You will see a small stall with a receptionist on the right side. Talk to her, and she will ask if you want to race. Say yes, and the racing menu will open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have three things you can choose from on the menu.