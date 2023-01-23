How to unlock racing and race cars in Tower of Fantasy
Can you be the top champion of the cyber city?
Tower of Fantasy keeps adding new things to the game, and getting your head around these things can be complicated. One of the newer additions to the game is racing, and it can be a little tricky to get started with it. To race in Tower of Fantasy, you must get a racing car. This Tower of Fantasy guide will help you buy your first racing car and start a race.
Where and how to buy race cars
To purchase a new racing car in Tower of Fantasy, head to the Tower of Tomorrow area of Mirroria city. Once there, head to the racing reception area in the front. Now stand in front of any showcase cars, and a pop-up to press the F key will appear.
Pressing the button will take you to the menu, where you can purchase any car you want. If you are like us, you will only have enough money to purchase the basic car, Thunder Roar GT, which costs only 500.
How to start a race in Tower of Fantasy
Once you purchase the car, it can be a little confusing as to how you can start a race. To do that, you must head to the main entrance of the racing area in Tower of Tomorrow. You will see a small stall with a receptionist on the right side. Talk to her, and she will ask if you want to race. Say yes, and the racing menu will open.
You will have three things you can choose from on the menu.
- First is the race type, and here, you can choose to either race solo or against others.
- The second option is to choose the car you want to use in the race.
- Last, we have the racing track option. Make sure to choose the right track based on your skills.