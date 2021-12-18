How to win Fazer Blast in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

As part of the campaign, you will be required to play Fazer Blast to get your hands on a Fazer Blaster. Freddy will tell that this item can be used to decommission his friends. Let your inner child come out as you step into the wonderful space-themed area and defeat robots with the power of lasers. Here is how you win Fazer Blast in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first enter the Fazer Blast area, you will walk down some sci-fi-themed hallways and enter the briefing room. Here, a robot will explain the rules of the game. Your goal is to capture the areas from the robots and blast anything that stands in your way. After the brief lecture, you are free to enter the arena. Take your team’s hallway and head inside the arena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get into the arena, you will need to find all of the capture areas. From where you enter, one of the capture zones is on the left, one is in the far right corner, and one is in the center on the floating platform. Each time you capture an area, you will have to wait out the timer before it counts as being controlled by your team. During this time, the robots will come from various angles and you must defend the zone by shooting them.

After all three areas have been captured, head to the back of the arena to leave. You will need to drop your blaster off in the return box before you can leave. Don’t worry, you will soon get another blaster from the prize area.