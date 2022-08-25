Most limited-time game modes in Call of Duty: Warzone have been grounded on the basic battle royale ruleset of surviving circles and being the last standing — but not Operation: Last Call. This Season Five LTM is heavily based on the Multiplayer’s Search and Destroy mode, as players will be tasked with defusing or planting bombs. However, with the season being themed after the franchise’s heroes and villains, you’ll find a few intriguing twists. Here’s how to win Operation: Last Call in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to play and win the Operation: Last Call LTM in Warzone

Operation: Last Call matches consist of 20 teams with four players. Teams can win the LTM by either being a villain and setting off six bombs or becoming a hero and defusing six bombs — the choice is entirely up to each squad. Villains will have to search crates and buildings for bombs before heading to the several bomb sites located in almost every POI throughout the map. During this time, heroes should be looking for Defuse Kits in all areas, as the tool allows them to defuse bombs faster.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game mode also borrows some aspects from the Resurgence modes. As tricky as these objectives are, all players will be able to respawn at any time. That doesn’t mean it will be as chaotic as you’d expect. Operation: Last Call ensures matches last around 20 to 30 minutes with a traditional shrinking circle and respawn delays that lengthen each time a player is eliminated.

Related: Is the Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Battle Pass worth it?

Those sifting through loot crates may even run into special Hero or Villain Tokens. These tokens accumulate points toward the limited-time Heroes vs. Villains event, and earning enough can help obtain eight exclusive cosmetics. Though, you should be careful with which faction’s tokens you pick up, as each type leads to different rewards.