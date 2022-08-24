Which faction should you pick in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Heroes vs. Villains event? Answered

Debuting alongside Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five, the Heroes vs Villains event lets players collect their faction’s tokens for points and rewards. However, the decision of picking your side is much more important than it seems. That’s because collecting tokens for a particular side will only unlock their dedicated rewards and cosmetics. This begs the question: which side should you choose in Warzone’s Heroes vs Villains event?

Best side to choose in the Heroes vs Villains event

Firstly, it is worth noting that you can collect tokens for both the Hero and Villain factions during the event — though, we don’t recommend doing so. The reason is that each side requires that you find a whooping 1,500 tokens to nab all of their free goodies. This can take countless hours of finding loot crates and eliminating enemies, and it isn’t really even necessary. The game notes that the winning team’s custom MP-40 Blueprint will be given to all players once the event is over. Thus, it may be best to only collect tokens for the losing faction, as you can ultimately net each faction’s MP-40 Blueprint.

At the time of writing, the losing faction is overwhelmingly the Heroes with the faction being down by almost a quarter of a billion points. If you are able to secure their 1,500 Hero Tokens, you’ll obtain their Hero Insignia Emblem, Heroes Mark Charm, and of course, the Legendary Heroes Hand MP-40 along the way. However, the Chop Chop Gesture and the Conflict Spike melee Blueprint can be unlocked for both sides.

The Heroes vs Villains Event will only last until September 14 at 12 PM ET, so you better get your token collection growing fast. In the meantime, you can also find several new items that have debuted within Season Five. The update has delivered a brand new energy weapon in the shape of the EX1 assault rifle as well as a Rage Serum Field Upgrade that boosts your speed and melee damage.