Is the Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Battle Pass worth it?

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone has finally reached its fifth season, and with it comes map changes, a new event, and course, a brand new Battle Pass. This means those who purchase it can rank up tiers to unlock Blueprints, skins, and even free CP. As this is the case with any COD Battle Pass, does this Battle Pass stand out enough to make it worth the buy in the battle royale and Multiplayer?

Should you buy the Season Five Battle Pass for Vanguard and Warzone?

As usual, the season pass will cost you 1,000 CP (or $10 USD) and grants three different items instantly upon purchase. This includes the base Raul Menendez skin, the Dark Knit Polina skin, and the all-bronze Dark Umber Blueprint. However, as you work your way through, you’ll notice the pass also gifts up to 1,300 CP that can be put toward bundles and other cosmetics in the store.

There are even four animated Blueprints, such as the Vargo-S‘s Blacklight Venom at Tier 51 and the EX1‘s pulsating Circuit Core Blueprint at Tier 100. Speaking of Tier 100, those who complete the entire pass will be given the Ultra-rarity Populist Revolutionary Raul Menendez skin as well as special Season Five Charms and Emblems that celebrate their accomplishment.

We personally believe this is the best Battle Pass in the Vanguard-era yet with its abundance of quality skins and vibrant Blueprints. Though, it still may not be for everyone — for a few reasons. For one, your decision should depend on how often you plan to play either game in the near future. This is because Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are both slated to launch later this year, and your current cosmetic inventory will not transfer over. It is not clear if the same can be said for COD Points; but ultimately, the Season Five Battle Pass is for those who don’t see themselves leaving Caldera or Vanguard’s Multiplayer anytime soon.