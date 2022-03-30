How to win with Rampart in Apex Legends – tips and strategies

Rampart is all about having a big personality and even bigger guns, and she is best played with the confident player in mind. Why find cover when you can just build it? Why use normal weapons when you could use an extra powerful light machine gun? These are questions that Rampart answers with her abilities and playstyle. Due to her having a more passive playstyle, Rampart can feel harder to play than most other Legends, so here are some tips to help you win more as Rampart.

Tossin’ up some amped cover.

Rampart’s tactical ability Amped Cover doubles as a deployable shield and a buff for all weapons that shoot through its shield. You get three of them and they can be deployed practically anywhere, allowing Rampart to turn any situation in her favor. While it can be easy to just deploy cover everywhere, being more tactical and responsive with it will do you wonders. Getting shot at while rotating? Throw an amped cover behind you and continue on your path without any worries.

One of the most popular uses for Rampart’s tactical is to place them in front of closed doors, halting the ability of opposing Legends to enter and giving you and your squad plenty of time to heal and loot up. While they can be destroyed, enemies will usually have a rough time getting rid of your Amped Cover, so don’t be afraid to get creative with its uses and turn the arena into your domain.

You get a bullet! And you get a bullet! Everyone gets a bullet!

Rampart excels when used with a light machine gun due to her passive ability to buff the ammo and reload speed of LMGs. You will want to take advantage of this by picking up the Rampage LMG or Devotion when you find them. Pair these weapons with your Amped Cover to melt enemy Legends and force squads to take cover from your fire.

The most enticing part of Rampart’s kit is Sheila, a high fire rate machine gun that can either be deployed or slowly wielded on the move. If available, Rampart players should always use Sheila as it kills faster than any weapon in the game and can tear through enemy reinforcements. It is best to use Sheila to surprise the enemy if they try pushing in on your position, so keep it handy if other Legends try to get too close.

Rampart is unlike any other character in Apex Legends as she targets the most important aspect of any player, their movement. Being able to stop an enemy in their tracks is where Rampart really excels, so be sure to coordinate with your team, set up, and tear through any opposing Legends that dare challenge you.