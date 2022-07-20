FIFA 23: All confirmed FUT Heroes

FIFA 23 will be the last game EA Sports puts out under the FIFA branding. Because of that, the team plans to go big this year with all kinds of content across its modes. Not only will they be adding in things like crossplay, but we’re also getting both the Men’s and Women’s World Cup in the game together for the first time. As part of those celebrations, FIFA Ultimate Team is getting a new host of FUT Heroes that come with an important twist for players looking to build their dream team. Let’s take a look at all of the Heroes confirmed for FIFA 23 and what changes you can expect when the World Cup rolls around in November.

Every new FUT Hero for FIFA 23

EA Sports dropped the FIFA 23 reveal trailer on July 20. They also released the official site, which includes the first info we have on the new FUT Heroes. Perhaps the biggest name included in the first batch of announcements is Yaya Toure. The Ivorian striker made a name for himself with Manchester City, helping the team hoist its first Premier League trophy in 44 years in 2012.

South Korean Park Ji-Sung has also made the list. A fixture in the Manchester United midfield during the aughts, Park is well-known for his prodigious speed and tireless motor. Porto and Chelsea legend Ricardo Carvalho is also joining the group, as his Champions League-winning season in Portugal quickly made him a household name before his successful move to the Premier League.

EA Sports promises more players to come as we near the September 30 release date. The initial blog post doesn’t make it completely clear if Heroes from FIFA 22 will be making a comeback, but we will list them below for your benefit.

Morientes

Abedi Pele

David Ginola

Jurgen Kohler

Antonio Di Natale

Diego Milito

Mario Gomez

Ivan Cordoba

Jorge Campos

Joe Cole

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Robbie Keane

Jerzy Dudek

Aleksandr Mostovoi

Sami Al-Jaber

Freddie Ljungberg

Tim Cahill

Lars Ricken

Clint Dempsey

How will FIFA World Cup Fut Heroes work?

In FIFA 22, we saw Hero cards get upgrades at various points throughout the season. With FIFA 23, we already know that Hero cards will be upgraded during this year’s World Cup. These new editions of each player will launch on November 11. Again, it’s not totally clear if old Heroes from FIFA 22 will also get this upgrade, but that would certainly make sense. We will update this post as we get more information.