How To Evolve Milcery in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

Milcery is one of the many Pokemon brought over to the Gen 9 PokeDex via the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC. While Milcery and Alcremie were introduced last Gen, we haven’t seen them up until this most recent DLC.

Evolving Alcremie can be a tricky process, especially if you’re in a hurry. Everything from the time of day to which direction you spin in, which item Milcery is holding, and how long you keep the spin going determines what your little batch of whipped cream will turn into. And if you have a shiny Milcery, this set of decisions becomes even more important. In the quick guide below, we’ll lay out how to evolve your Milcery, including where to get the little candies that make it all possible.

Where To Find Alcremie Sweets in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finding sweet treats to give to your dessert-flavored Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet is a difficult process, especially if you’ve just darkened the doors of the Terrarium. Other than using the Item Printer, your only reliable way to find various Alcremie Sweets is by running around the Terrarium and picking up every item you find. While this is easy enough to do, it doesn’t help that there’s no specific location to hunt for these Sweets aside from making them in a printer.

How To Evolve Milcery in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to evolving Milcery in Scarlet & Violet, players have plenty of options. Depending on the time of day, spin direction, spin duration, and sweet type players can end up with a variety of Alcremie forms. At the end of the day, this is an entirely cosmetic aspect of the species, but it is delightful to pick what color of Alcremie you get to take on your journey.

Alcremie Color Spin Time Spin Duration Spin Direction Vanilla Cream Daytime Less than 5 seconds Clockwise Matcha Cream Nighttime Less than 5 seconds Clockwise Ruby Cream Daytime Less than 5 seconds Counterclockwise Mint Cream Nighttime More than 5 seconds Counterclockwise Salted Cream Nighttime Less than 5 seconds Counterclockwise Lemon Cream Nighttime More than 5 seconds Clockwise Ruby Swirl Daytime More than 5 seconds Counterclockwise Rainbow Swirl Evening (Sunset) More than 10 seconds Any direction Caramel Swirl Daytime More than 5 seconds Clockwise

It is important to note that a Shiny Alcremie will always look the same way, no matter how you spine your Shiny Milcery. It will have a silver highlight, which raises the question of what it tastes like. Fans looking to get every version of Alcremie in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet should catch all the Milcery they see, and pay attention to mass outbreaks that up the chances of snagging a Shiny.