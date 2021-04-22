Is a new gulag coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 3?

There are a lot of things changing in Call of Duty: Warzone for Season 3. Before the new map was released, on April 21, players were given the chance to participate in a live event called Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 at 3 PM ET where anyone who died on the map turned into a zombie. Once everyone in the lobby had become a zombie, a cutscene played out, and a nuke went to the center of the Verdansk map, with what happens next being completely unknown. The next part of the live event is set to happen on April 22 at 3 PM ET, where a new map is set to release. With this altered map, players are curious if this location will feature a new gulag.

There have been many leaks coming out regarding the revamped map for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. A handful of players were able to create a private Warzone match to investigate the map. They could see that the map was still Verdansk, but it would be a ‘Flashback’ version of it from the 1980s, with a handful of new locations. Another player supposedly had the chance to check out the new gulag. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm if this is the new gulag. If it is, it will be based on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Standoff multiplayer map.

We cannot confirm if this the new gulag location. If it is, players have a new gulag map to check out when they die during their Warzone match. We imagine the gulag will operate the same way as it has since it was introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone, where players have to fight it out in one-versus-one matches, and the winner receives a free revive and returns to the Warzone game.

We’ll update this article once we can confirm if there is a new gulag coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, and we can share official screenshots of the location.