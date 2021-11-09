How to play the Scientist role in Among Us

The Scientist role in Among Us will be dutifully watching everyone on their team. They’re a supportive role who has access to everyone’s vitals, and they can find out if someone has died out or not, regardless if they discover a body with their vitals pad. Here’s what you need to know about playing a Scientist in Among Us.

The Vitals ability gives you access to all of the crewmates. You’ll be able to see how well they’re doing, or they’re dead. By monitoring everyone’s Vitals, you’ll be able to narrow down where your crewmates are being hunted down, and you might even encounter the Shapeshifter if they take the shape of a known dead crewmember.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Vitals screen does not last forever. It will die and not appear again as a cool down. The only way to recharge your Vitals ability is to complete tasks around the map. Every time you complete a task, you’ll receive battery charges. You can see how much time you have left for your Vitals ability at the top right of the screen while you have it activated.

Playing as the Scientist is valuable, but it can be demanding to check back on the Vitals ability consistently. Your best bet to help your crewmates is to check it after being by yourself for so long or if you notice a specific crewmate acting suspiciously. You may need to find out if they’re the Shapeshifter or not.