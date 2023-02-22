Is Atomic Heart an open world game?

Atomic Heart puts players into the role of Major Nechaev as he navigates an alternate version of Soviet Russia in 1955. This is a dystopian world with robots that have gone haywire, and Nechaev is forced to put them down while also dealing with his own debilitating mental state. The game has a Bioshock flair, and encourages exploration, but many fans are wondering if the title is considered an open world experience. While Atomic Heart lets you explore and features a pretty large overarching map, the game is not considered open world in the broad sense of the word.

Why isn’t Atomic Heart an open world game?

Atomic Heart’s world share similarities to other popular first person shooters in how it presents its world. The player is free to explore the main hub, Facility 3826. There are locations spread throughout the map that reward exploration and offer unique rewards, but the game primarily focuses on the main narrative.

Players will spend a lot of time delving into different laboratories both above and below ground, but there isn’t much in the way or dynamic encounters and aspects that other more direct open world games contain to fill their maps.

Developer Mundfish did state that the game was originally conceptualized as open world, but the final product would probably leave a lot to be desired for the player who wants to run around and do whatever they desire like in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Horizon Forbidden West. There is some choice to where to go and what to explore, but it is way more contained.

Atomic Heart provides a fun experience for players looking to recapture the magic of Bioshock. The narrative is actually quite bulky, and there is a lot to do and see, but not in the grander scale that the words “open world” bring to mind nowadays.