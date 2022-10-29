Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cross-gen? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now worldwide for players to get into the latest and highly anticipated entry in Activision’s premier first-person shooter series. The game has extraordinary graphics and gameplay that sometimes blur the line between reality and fiction. So, fans might be wondering whether the game is available on the older generation of consoles along with the new ones since the game is very demandable in terms of graphics and gameplay. With that in mind, we try to clear up the question of whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is cross-generational.

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a cross-gen game?

Fortunately, the answer is yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a cross-gen game. That means that the game is available on the older generation of consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, along with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, there won’t be a Nintendo Switch version of the game. So, players who are not ready to buy the current generation of consoles can get the full Call of Duty experience on their old-generation consoles without any hassle. This also applies to Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 which launches on November 16 this year.

Moreover, if players with older consoles want to play Modern Warfare 2 with players from newer consoles, they can do that through the crossplay feature. Through this, they can play the game regardless of platform or console generation. Adding to that, if players decide to move to the newer generation of consoles i.e. the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, then they can do that with the help of cross-progression. All their progress and achievements from their old consoles can be transferred to the newer ones. As such, they won’t have to worry about losing all their hard-earned progress and starting all over again.