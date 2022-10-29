Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation Plus? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now worldwide and players will surely be looking forward to playing this title from Activision’s top-selling first-person shooter series. But, not all of them are willing to spend the steep price of $70 on a game. As such, they look towards various subscription services, like Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus service, where they could get a variety of new releases as well as classic games at a very reasonable price. This begs the question: will Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be on the PlayStation Plus service?

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be on PlayStation Plus at launch?

Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not be on PlayStation Plus at launch. It is currently unsure if it ever will make it onto the service. No Activision game including Call of Duty has appeared on the PlayStation Plus service yet. But, there is still a slim chance for it to appear there. Call of Duty and PlayStation have had a fruitful relationship for almost twenty years. PlayStation has been given priority over the platforms in terms of Call of Duty exclusive content, early release, and beta access due to this. Currently, the deal between Activision and Sony regarding PlayStation exclusivity will cover the next three Call of Duty games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before it is up for renewal. So, if there is a way to bring the game to PlayStation Plus, then Sony might take that chance.

With, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the tech giant has full control of what they intend to do with Activision’s library of games, including the Call of Duty series. So, if they decide to not bring it to PlayStation Plus service or block the platform from receiving exclusive content, then there is very little Sony can do. There is also a possibility that Microsoft will annul the Activision-Sony deal too.