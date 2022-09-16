Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be on Game Pass? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest premium title in Activision’s top-selling first-person shooter series. The game will release worldwide on October 28 and fans are eagerly waiting to play this exciting game. But, not all of them are willing to spend the steep price of $70 on a game. As such, they look towards various subscription services, most notably Xbox Game Pass, where they could get a variety of new releases as well as classic games at a very cheap price. This begs the question: will Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be available on Game Pass at launch?

Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever be available on the service. In fact, with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty games will be available eventually on Xbox Game Pass. This was confirmed by Xbox head Phil Spencer in a blog post, in which he said: ”We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities.” So with this confirmation from the Xbox head himself, it is all but confirmed that Call of Duty games will sooner or later make its way onto Xbox Game Pass.

It is highly unlikely that any Call of Duty game will be on Game Pass before Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is finalized. However, as soon as it is, fans can expect Call of Duty titles including possibly Modern Warfare 2, to make their way onto the service.