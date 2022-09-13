Is Celesteela good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Celesteela is an Ultra Beast you can catch and use in Pokémon Go. Although it’s called an Ultra Beast, it’s essentially a legendary Pokémon, and you will need to encounter it in five-star raids where an Ultra Wormhole appears, allowing you to battle against it. Upon defeating and catching this Pokémon, you have the chance to use it against other players and in PvE encounters. Here’s what you need to know about if Celesteela is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Celesteela in Pokémon Go

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Fire-type moves and resistant against Bug Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. Although it has multiple robust resistances, Celesteela is still slightly weaker than the other more notable Steel and Flying-type, Skarmory. Of the two, Skarmory has more defense power, but Celesteela has more attack power, which gives Skarmory an edge in an endurance battle. However, Celesteela does have considerably more health.

Regarding stats, for PvP, Celesteela has a maximum CP of 3,102, an attack of 175, a defense of 169, and stamina of 184. For PvE, Celesteela has a maximum CP of 3,507, an attack of 207, a defense of 199, and stamina of 219. Although Celesteela would be a solid PvE Pokémon, it certainly has potential for you to use it in PvP, especially in the Ultra League.

Celesteela can be a robust option in the Ultra League, but you want to optimize its moveset. The best fast move to teach it will be Air Slash, and the best charged attacks will be Body Slam and Heavy Slam. Unfortunately, for Celesteela’s charged attacks, Heavy Slam and Iron Head are subpar choices. Heavy Slam is the better of the two options, but we’re hoping to see a moveset change up in the future to make it a more viable option. Right now, it’s a good choice for the Ultra League, but we don’t recommend using it in the Master League.

Is Celesteela good?

Overall, Celesteela is a decent option. Skarmory is the better option for a Flying and Steel-type Pokémon for the Ultra League. However, having a reasonably good Celesteela in the Ultra League is never a bad idea, mainly if it receives a moveset change sometime later. If you want to add Celesteela to your roster, having one available for the Ultra League, and then having one to use in PvE encounters is a good idea.