How to fix the DX12 error in Century: Age of Ashes

Century: Age of Ashes is a multiplayer-only game. As such, any errors that crop up tend to cause players quite a bit of grief, particularly when you don’t know how to fix them. Some errors will disappear once you restart your computer and load the game up a second or third time. Others, though, will persist until you fix them. This guide explains how to fix the DX12 error if you ever get it.

Remove the code

The DX12 error brings up a warning on your computer when you try to start Century: Age of Ashes. That warning reads as follows in full, “DX12 is not supported on your system. Try running without the -dx12 or -d3d12 command line argument.”

To fix the error and, hopefully, get back into the game, you need to find the game in your Steam library, right-click it, and then click on the Properties option. This will bring up a new window with some code inside. Next, you need to add two new arguments to that box, “-dx12” and “-d3d12”. Once you’ve added those in, the game should run next time you open it.

As you may have learned from the error message, this error is linked with the version of DirectX that your computer has on it. These commands tell the game not to look for DirectX 12, allowing it to run even if you don’t have it.