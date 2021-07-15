Is Deathloop cross platform/crossplay?

Deathloop, the stylish time-bending FPS from Arkane Lyon, launches on September 21, 2021. The title is interesting for a number of reasons, not the least of which being that it’s only launching on PC and PS5. Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Arkane owner ZeniMax Media in March, Deathloop — which was once going to be a PlayStation exclusive — is now headed for this unusual dual platform release. What’s more, the PS5 console exclusivity clause ends on September 14, 2022, at which point Deathloop will likely make its way onto the Xbox Series S/X.

While the core Deathloop experience is the narrative single-player campaign, baked into it is a persistent multiplayer feature that Dark Souls players will be familiar with. While players navigate the campaign as the game’s protagonist Colt, other players can invade their play session, taking control of Colt’s nemesis Julianna. Julianna is an assassin whose only goal is to hunt down Colt, and when controlling her the invader will have to figure out how to outwit and ultimately defeat the Colt player before they complete their mission.

If you don’t want to deal with other players in your game, you can turn off the invasion feature. Julianna will still be there, as she is an important part of Deathloop’s narrative, but she will be AI-controlled, and likely much easier to deal with.

With this interesting multiplayer feature in mind, many players are wondering whether Deathloop will include crossplay, allowing players on PC and PlayStation 5 (and down the line, Xbox Series S/X) to play together and invade each other’s campaigns across different platforms. Arkane Lyon have not yet stated whether crossplay or cross platform features will be included in Deathloop at launch, or supported later on. Considering the optional, small scale nature of the game’s multiplayer, it seems unlikely that the studio will enable any form of crossplay or cross platform features in Deathloop.