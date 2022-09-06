Is Disney Dreamlight Valley like Animal Crossing? Answered

Disney Dreamlight Valley takes you to the world of Disney where the characters you know have started to forget who they are. Being a sim game, Dreamlight Valley is being compared to Animal Crossing, and for good reason. The games do share some similarities, but they aren’t exact copies. So, how far do the similarities go? This guide will show you how alike Disney Dreamlight Valley and Animal Crossing really are.

Customization options

There are multiple similarities between Dreamlight Valley and Animal Crossing. For starters, both of them have similar worlds that you can customize. Like in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Dreamlight Valley features a home that you can fill with furniture as well as change other features like the walls and flooring.

Take a walk outside, and you can customize the entire valley to look however you want. What makes Dreamlight Valley slightly better is that you can customize the entire valley on a whim. You can move residents’ houses and shops and place them wherever you like without needing to ask them to move.

Friendships

Both games have a heavy focus on friendships and getting to know the residents of the area in which you reside. In Animal Crossing, you can talk to villagers daily, give them gifts, and learn crafting recipes from them. The villagers will interact with the environment of the island and can often be found exploring, fishing, or shopping.

In Dreamlight Valley, you can increase your Friendship level with the different residents. Each time you gain a level, you will unlock new items. Every resident comes with quests that you can complete to get more rewards and further increase your bond with them. The greater the bond between you and a friend, the better the bonus you will get when you hang out with them.

Crafting

Both games have a relatively similar crafting system that requires you to use a crafting table to make various items that you can use to decorate your home and town. These items are extremely plentiful and give you millions of possibilities when decorating. Along with crafting, both games allow you to search a large area, go fishing, interact with wildlife, and break stones for rocks and other rewards. Gather materials to use for both crafting and cooking.

Differences

There are multiple small features that set the two games apart from one another. One of the main differences is the Star Path. The Star Path is a type of season pass that you have access to in Disney Dreamlight that will get you additional rewards as you progress through the game. Animal Crossing does not have a feature like this and, instead, focuses on seasonal changes that represent that different times of the year.

Other features that differ between the two are things like the campground, the number of shops, and the ability to cook. Animal Crossing features a campground and multiple shops that allow you to get a haircut, purchase an abundance of flora, and take trips to other islands. Dreamlight Valley features a cooking system that allows you to cook the various ingredients that you discover around the map.