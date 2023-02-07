Fans are eager to start their Hogwarts Legacy adventure, creating their character and exploring the magical grounds of this iconic location from the Harry Potter series. A notable thing that players can do in this game is to build a character with a unique outfit, and one of the rarer items players can earn in this game is Merlin’s Cloak. Unlocking it can be tricky, and getting the chance to add it to your profile can be a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to redeem the Merlin’s Cloak reward in Hogwarts Legacyu

Unfortunately, Merlin’s Cloak will not be available to every Hogwarts Legacy player. It is not available as a cosmetic item to find in the game and does not appear as a downloadable piece of content. Instead, it will be limited to a Twitch drop from the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch channel, created by the development team at Avalanche Studios.

Related: Should you get Garreth Weasley the Fwooper Feather in Hogwarts Legacy?

Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ. pic.twitter.com/LzvAmvMmBm — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

To get access to this cloak, players will need to make their way over to the Livestream happening at Twitch.tv/AvalancheSoftware and make sure Twitch Drops have been turned on for your Twitch account. From there, you will need to make sure you remain on the live stream until you receive the cloak. You will need to watch this stream for at least 20 minutes to receive a code to redeem this cloak.

When you receive Merlin’s Cloak, jump into Hogwarts Legacy when it becomes available to you, and make sure to connect your Warner Bros. Game link to your Twitch profile. You also need to make sure your Twitch account receives the item, which should appear in your Twitch inventory on the top-right of your screen.

We do not know if Merlin’s Cloak will be available for all players following this Twitch Drop campaign.