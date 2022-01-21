Is Dying Light 2 Stay Human cross platform/crossplay?

While Dying Light can be played solo, the original’s success can at least be partially attributed to its co-op implementation. Looking toward the sequel, fans might be wondering about its multiplayer situation. In today’s landscape, is Techland’s follow-up joining the crossplay train?

The answer is no. Dying Light 2 is launching without console crossplay on day one. This even extends across each platform’s ecosystem. Fpr example, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners cannot play together, with the same rule applying to Xbox consoles. On the PC side, there is crossplay between Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Console players are bound to be upset with this decision. Even when full crossplay isn’t implemented, developers tend to at least offer cross-generation gameplay. Techland hasn’t made any statements about adding the feature later down the road, but there is at least a chance.

The studio announced that it plans to support Dying Light 2 for at least five years, which falls in line with the original’s post-launch support. Considering the breadth of content added to Dying Light over the years, including new weapons, a new map, and game modes such as the dungeon crawler-like Hellraid, there’s no telling what could arrive in the future. For now, don’t expect crossplay to come to Dying Light 2.