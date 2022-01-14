Dying Light 2 will receive post-launch content for at least five years

Today, developer Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will receive post-launch content for at least five years after the game’s release. The kind of content we can expect in the coming years includes new stories, locations, in-game events, and items.

There are no specific details beyond that at the moment, nor do we know when to expect the first piece of post-launch content. However, judging by a recent announcement from Techland, there is already plenty to do when it arrives in February, with over 500 hours required to 100% complete the game.

Initially, this statement caused some confusion, leaving many people wondering if the figure only included the main campaign and not side quests, collectables, and other activities. Techland later clarified that Dying Light 2’s story should take around 20 hours to beat, while completionists were looking at 500 hours.

Regardless, it looks like players will be able to sink a lot of time into Dying Light 2 at launch and for the next five years at a minimum. The action RPG will release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on February 4th. It takes place 20 years after the original and sees players looking to survive in an apocalyptic world by navigating a city using parkour to avoid the persistent clutches of the zombie hordes.