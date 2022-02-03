Is Dying Light 2 Stay Human on Game Pass?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the follow-up to the highly-regarded Dying Light from 2015. Techland scored a major hit with the title and went on to support it for years after release, making it a high-value proposition for gamers everywhere.

Folks with their eye on Dying Light 2 may be wondering if the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has been there on Day One with all manner of titles in recent months, so it’s a valid question.

Will Dying Light 2 Stay Human be on Game Pass?

No, Dying Light 2 will not be on Game Pass, and at the moment no plans have been announced to bring it to the subscription service. The game, which launches on PC, Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation on February 4, will be available to purchase from your retailer of choice.

There are a variety of editions available for the Dying Light 2 that players can pick up before release if they choose. Each one comes with addition pre-order and edition bonuses.

It is also worth noting that just because Dying Light 2 is not launching on Game Pass does not mean that it will not arrive don’t the service in the future. Microsoft is constantly search for new games to the add to to their ever-rotating library of content.