Is every PS4 game compatible with PS5? Answered

Backwards compatibility is something that is always on peoples’ minds when the newest generation of consoles are released. There are old, classic titles from previous generations that players would like to play on modern consoles. While companies have tried to work backward compatibility into their systems, not everything will be playable. With PlayStation 5 out, it left players wondering: are PS4 games compatible with the PS5?

Are all PS4 games playable on PS5?

The answer is no, not every PlayStation 4 game is compatible with PlayStation 5 though those are only a few select games. On the PlayStation Store, these games have a tag written on their store page saying, “Playable on: PS4 only,” so you will know right away that you won’t be able to play it on your PlayStation 5. The following PlayStation 4 games that cannot be played on PlayStation 5 are:

Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Just Deal With It!

Robinson: The Journey

Shadwen

We Sing

The rest of the PlayStation 4 library is playable on PlayStation 5, including VR games. While PlayStation notes that you will see increased performance with these older games, you may experience issues with others. Some games that had certain functionalities might not work on PlayStation 5 while others will have technical errors that could cause the game to crash.

Do PlayStation 4 accessories work on PlayStation 5?

Yes, but not completely. For example, the PlayStation 4 controller will only work when playing PS4 games on your PlayStation 5, not with PS5 titles. The PlayStation VR also works on PlayStation 5, but if you want to use the PS Camera that comes with it, since the HD camera will not work, you’ll have to get the PS Camera adapter. Thankfully, these adapters don’t cost anything. All you need to do is get one from PlayStation’s website and they’ll send you one.