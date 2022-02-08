Is Evil Dead: The Game cross platform/crossplay?

Evil Dead: The Game is a co-op experience, so it only makes sense if there’s crossplay functionality. An online experience lives and dies by the strength of its community, and this feature would only extend that further. So is it in? Read on.

Thankfully, Evil Dead: The Game does have cross platform and crossplay functionality. The game’s official Twitter announced the news on February 8. “Summon all of your friends – Evil Dead: The Game will have full cross-play between PC and consoles!” the account said. This will work between all platforms, unlike The King of Fighters XV, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via the Epic Games Store)

Up to four people can play this multiplayer experience with more than 25 weapons to equip. Some of the highlights from Evil Dead‘s arsenal include Ash’s Gauntlet and Boomstick, which will be featured in the game. It will also have skill trees that you can use to make your fighters even stronger over time.

The list of playable characters includes Ash Williams himself with Bruce Campbell reprising his role, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur, and more. They’ll be attempting to take out as many Deadites as possible and banish the despicable Kandarian Demon.

Evil Dead: The Game was recently delayed to May 2022 with a fitting release day, but hopefully the wait will be worth it. You can preorder it now in multiple ways.