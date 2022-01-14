Is fnskinsnow.com legit or a scam for Fortnite skins? Answered

Cosmetic skins in Fortnite are very expensive to get. They require you to use copious amounts of V-Bucks or your credit card (or your parents’ credit cards if you’re under 18) to purchase them. You don’t want to spend too much money on special skins that come out every season, like Jinx from Arcane: League of Legends or MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home so you try to find ways to get those skins without spending a virtual dime. One of those is fnskinsnow.com.

Fnskinsnow.com is an online generator that claims to provide Fortnite skins to players free of charge, especially players who can’t afford to pay for skins in the first place. It works in a similar manner to other free Fortnite skin generators available. The only question is, is fnskinsnow.com a legitimate website, or is it a scam that should be avoided at all costs?

Fnskinsnow.com is a relatively new website, so there’s not a lot of information to go on regarding the legitimacy of the generator. It hasn’t even been updated since February 28, 2021. To top it off, most free Fortnite skin generators scam players who are desperate for new skins but can’t afford them in-game, and this website may no exception to the rule.

If you want to try your luck with getting free Fortnite skins from fnskinsnow.com, you may want to create another Epic Games account. That way, if things go awry after obtaining a free skin, your main account is secure because the new account was a trial one. This is because if you use your main account and the Fortnite skin generator works, Epic may trace the fake skin to your account and you’ll get suspended. Your account could also suffer a data leak from using the generator. When in doubt, opt out.