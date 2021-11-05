Is Forza Horizon 5 cross platform/crossplay?

One of the biggest appeals of Forza Horizon 5 is how it allows players to interact with each other throughout the game’s expansive map. Forza Horizon 5 handles servers in a much more different way than its predecessor, a decision which developer Playground Games has likened to an MMO. It expands the number of active players at once and helps to ensure that exploration of its fictionalized Mexico won’t be so lonely. With multiplayer being such a huge focus and crossplay becoming increasingly more common, you might be wondering if Forza Horizon 5 limits you to only playing with owners of the same system.

Forza Horizon 5 does indeed have crossplay and cross platform support. This is true for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It also includes crossplay support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning you can also race your friends even while on your phone or tablet. Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 includes cross-save, meaning your progress will carry throughout the Xbox ecosystem no matter the platform.

There’s one caveat to this, however. The Steam version of the game will have crossplay multiplayer with all other platforms, but it won’t support cross-save. Your Steam save data is separate from save data connected to your Xbox gamertag. Keep that in mind if you plan on switching between console and PC.