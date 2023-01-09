Fusion Bolt is among the many charged attacks you can teach your Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It’s a unique attack that only a handful can learn, namely Zekrom and Black Kyurem. You won’t be able to teach this to other Pokémon that you catch in the game. Because of the exclusivity of the move and comparing it to these Pokémon’s specific movesets, is Fusion Bolt good in Pokémon Go?

How good is Fusion Bolt, and should you get it in Pokémon Go?

You can use Fusion Bolt in two situations should you give your Pokémon this charged attack. It can be used against other players, or you can use it in raid battles. The damage does vary based on where you are battling.

Here’s the breakdown of how much power Fusion Bolt can do in PvP and PvE situations and how much energy it costs to use.

PvP Fusion Bolt will inflict 90 damage against an opponent, and it will require you to charge up to 45 energy to use it

PvE Fusion Bolt will inflict 140 damage against opponents during a raid battle



Fusion Bolt is easily one of the more cost-effective 90-damage moves for a Pokémon, especially for Zekrom, which only has one other Electric-type charged attack, Wild Charge. Both Wild Charge and Fusion Bolt are similar to one another, with Wild Charge inflicting 100 damage to an opponent, and it costs 45 energy. However, the drawback to using this ability is that every time you use it, it lowers the defense of the Pokémon that performs this attack by two ranks. In contrast, Fusion Bolt has no positive or negative buffs.

With the addition of Fusion Bolt, we highly recommend swapping it out on your Zekrom that is presently using Wild Charge. Zekrom is a Pokémon that excels in the Master League, and the battles in this PvP category can last a reasonable amount of time, which means repeatedly using Wild Charge will steadily lower Zekrom’s defenses. Although Fusion Bolt may not do as much damage, the difference is minor, especially considering how much defense Zekrom can keep during an encounter.

You can teach Fusion Bolt to your Zekrom. If you catch it during specific times, it can learn this attack after beating it in a raid battle, or you can use an Elite Charged TM on a Zekrom you’ve already captured.