Zekrom is an outstanding Pokémon for you to add to your team in Pokémon Go. It’s considered one of the better Dragon-type Pokémon in the game and arguably one of the better legendary Pokémon. Although it might be challenging to catch and add to your team, when you can add it to your team, you want to make sure it learns the best moves to use in combat. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Zekrom in Pokémon Go.

Zekrom’s best moveset and attacks in Pokémon Go

Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type moves, but it is resilient to Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water-type moves. You primarily want to use it against other Dragon-type Pokémon, and there are several powerful legendary Pokémon that it can counter. We do not recommend using Zekrom in the Great or Ultra Leagues, primarily because it cannot use its full power in these competitions.

These are all the moves Zekrom can learn in Pokémon Go and the best choices in each category.

Fast moves

Charge Beam (Electric-type) – 5 damage and 3.6 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Zekrom only has access to two fast moves. However, this makes it easier to find the best choices in this category. Between these two, the best attack you can teach Zekrom will be Dragon Breath. It’s a very fast move, and it gives Zekrom access to its charged attacks far faster than if it were to use Charge Beam. Plus, it’s a Dragon-type attack, perfect to counter other Dragon-types, and it’s only ineffective against Fairy and Steel-types.

Charged attacks

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Flash Cannon (Steel-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Fusion Bolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 45 energy

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Wild Charge (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower the user’s defense by two ranks)

There are multiple charged attacks you can pick for Zekrom. However, you can only go with two, and among these options, we recommend you go with Crunch and Fusion Bolt. Crunch is a strong Dark-type move that opens up Zekrom’s counter ability, allowing it to be super effective against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon.

The reason we recommend Fusion Bolt over Wild Charge is that in the long battles that happen in the Master League, Wild Charge is going to have a much larger effect as the battle goes on. In addition, Fusion Bolt and Wild Charge require the same energy use, and Fusion bolt is only slightly weaker than Wild Charge, making it a better option.

The best moveset to teach Zekrom is the fast move Dragon Breath and the charged attacks Crunch and Fusion Bolt.