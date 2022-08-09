Is Genesect (Chill Drive) good, and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Genesect (Chill Drive) is a unique legendary Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go. It will only be available for a limited time in five-star raids. For those who want to plan their raid times carefully, we’ll break down some of the reasons you may want to go out of your way to catch this Pokémon. This guide will cover whether Genesect (Chill Drive) is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Genesect (Chill Drive)

Genesect (Chill Drive) is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. It is only weak to Fire-type moves and resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. Given its wide variety of resistances, it is difficult for the enemy team to prepare for Genesect. However, it only takes one Pokémon that can use Fire-type moves to ruin its day, which means you want to make sure to have Pokémon that can counter any Fire-types, such as a Ground or Water-type.

Related: All Genesect (Chill Drive) weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Genesect’s overall stats make it an ideal choice for the Master League if you plan to use it in PvP. You don’t want to use it in the smaller categories because its stats won’t be as powerful. They cap out at 1,500 CP for the Great League and 2,500 for the Ultra League, and the Ultra League is the only other likely competition you can use a Genesect. You primarily want to use this Pokémon against other Master League players and Legendary Pokémon. You will need to beat it in a five-star raid to catch it. Unfortunately, there is no chance for there to be a shiny version of Genesect (Chill Drive).

Thankfully, what makes Genesect (Chill Drive) a more notable option from the multiple Genesect choices is the unique attack. When you catch it in five-star raids, this Pokémon will have access to Techno Blast (Ice-type), making it effective against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-types. Several Dragon, Flying, and Ground-types appear throughout the Master League, making it a direct counter to these Pokémon, such as Lugia, Yveltal, Mewtwo, Dragonite, Zarude, Garchomp, Zacian (Hero), Landorus, and several others.

You will want to teach Genesect (Chill Drive) the best moveset available to it, notably the fast move Fury Cutter and the charged moves X-Scissor and Techno Blast (Ice-type). When you catch this Pokémon, it will already know Techno Blast. This will make it the ideal candidate, especially outside of the Pokémon Go Battle League, capable of fighting against several five-star raid Pokémon.

Is Genesect (Chill Drive) good?

We can confirm that Genesect (Chill Drive) is likely one of the better, if not the best, Genesect available in Pokémon Go. The Techno Blast (Ice-type) makes it a direct counter to many Pokémon, and the fast move Fury Cutter gives it plenty of energy to use Techno Blast throughout an encounter. We cannot encourage players enough to go after this Pokémon and add it to their collection. It will be making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Bug Out! 2022 event, from August 10 to 16.