Is Gift of Eden a real weapon in Destiny 2? Answered

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen came with a ton of new weapons coming along for the ride. Season of the Risen also launched alongside it, and it brought a suite of armor and weapons to the table. The Gift of Eden was a rumored new weapon, but this guide will clarify exactly what this is.

The Gift of Eden is a weapon that was rumored to be in Destiny 2 for a handful of years. It originated in the Destiny 2 subreddit as a joke; recently, it was said to be data mined for the Witch Queen expansion, and many fans speculated that this long-standing meme would finally become a real in-game weapon; however, this did not come to be.

The meme was so popular that many suspected Bungie did actually implement this exotic auto rifle into the game proper, as Bungie has embraced community jokes and turned them into Destiny reality in the past. This popularity led many to wonder if it was in fact a new exotic for Witch Queen.

With The Witch Queen’s release, it is abundantly clear that no such exotic exists. At the moment, Bungie hasn’t stated any plans to turn the Gift of Eden into an actual Destiny 2 weapon anytime soon.