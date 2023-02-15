Is Gunfight coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

In February 2023, Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare officially hit consoles. While this season did bring new Battle Pass rewards and new areas, it did not include a well-known mode called Gunfight. But, we did get an idea of whether this mode will be returning to Call of Duty in the near future. In a patch notes blog post on the Call of Duty website, the developers addressed the future of the online multiplayer game mode.

Gunfight in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

On February 15, the folks over at Activision and Call of Duty released the latest patch notes for Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In it, the developers went over details regarding Resurgence, DMZ, and things that Call of Duty players should be mindful of regarding Ashika Island.

At the end of the patch notes, the Call of Duty developers teased what’s to come for Season 3 in Modern Warfare 2. Among the pieces of info given was that Gunfight would be making a return to the franchise for Season 3. Since Season 2 launched in February 15, expect Season 3 to go live within the next few months. As of this writing, there is no set date for the start of S3.

For those wondering what Gunfight is, it’s a fast-paced 2v2 mode in which the ultimate goal is to eliminate the other unit. Gunfight features no respawns, forty second rounds, and players will be gifted with random loadouts.

Gunfight will join the assortment of other multi-player game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the single-pplayer campaign once Season 3 hits the scene.