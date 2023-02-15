How to find and see Combat Records and leaderboard stat trackers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

As competitive as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are, players will likely compare their ranks and elimination ratios with one another. However, the games have managed to include detailed stat trackers that will surely put an end to the debate of whom among your friends is the best gunner. Here is where to find the Combat Records and leaderboard menus in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Where to view Combat Records and leaderboards in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Thanks to the Season 2 update, Combat Records and leaderboards can now be viewed from the main menu of both games. They can be found from first opening the pop-up menu on the right side of the screen with your respective pause button and then clicking on its Stats option. Keep in mind, those wanting to access the Combat Records for Warzone 2.0 will need to play at least five matches before the menu can be viewed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Combat Records tab, players will be able to view several cumulated stats, such as their total time played, their average eliminations per match, and even detailed reports from their last 10 matches. Better yet, it also displays the averages of your stats in each mode and map. Meanwhile, the leaderboards allow you to compare your total score, kills, wins, and damage made with your friends or those who rank at the top of each category globally.

If you would like to boost the stats shown, there are several features to take advantage of being heading into your next match. For instance, it is highly recommended players tune their attachments to ensure their getting the best of their benefits. Additionally, the Weapons tab gives you the power to change which three killstreaks you earn during any given match, and its offerings range from a juggernaut suit to even a controllable gunship.