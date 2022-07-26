Is Hisuian Arcanine good, and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Arcanine might be a suitable option for you in Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to use it against other players or in raid battles. However, it is significantly different from its standard Fire-type version and comes with several notable attacks, movesets, and a handful of disadvantages. This guide covers if Hisuian Arcanine is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Arcanine is a Rock and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. It is more vulnerable to Ground and Water-type moves, making it a horrible competitor against any Pokémon with these attacks. You will need to be careful about how you use Hisuian Arcanine as a Pokémon can quickly take advantage of these weaknesses.

If you compare Hisuian Arcanine to a standard Arcanine, the Hisuian version has a higher attack and health with less defense, but not by much. These two Pokémon also share nearly identical movesets, but Hisuian Arcanine has a slightly different one. It has access to Rock Slide, which is a superb move for this Pokémon and makes it a good choice for you to use in the Master League. We do not recommend using it in the Great or Ultra League, though. However, you might be able to use it in the more specific cups, such as the Hisui Cup or any of those specific battles.

The best moveset available to Hisuian Arcanine is the fast move Snarl, and the charged moves Wild Charge and Rock Slide. Wild Charge is a solid Electric-type attack, giving this Pokémon the chance to counter any Flying and Water-type Pokémon it encounters. However, it is still vulnerable to most Ground-types. Therefore, you will need to build a team ready to counter both Ground and Water-types.

Is Hisuian Arcanine good?

Hisuian Arcanine can be good, but if you were to use it in the standard Master League or Master League Classic, it might not fare too well. We don’t recommend outwardly using it in these competitive battles. It might do better as a raid Pokémon, such as any Flying, Ice, or against other Fire-types. While Hisuian Arcanine is a fun Pokémon, we don’t see it making a massive impact in the Pokémon Go Battle League.