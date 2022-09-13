Is Kartana good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Kartana is another Ultra Beast that has made its way over to Pokémon Go. You will have the opportunity to battle against it in five-star raids and add it to your collection. After catching it, you will have the chance to use it in multiple activities, such as battling other players or taking on Team Rocket. This guide covers if Kartana is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Kartana in Pokémon Go

Kartana is a Steel and Grass-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fighting and Fire-type moves and is resistant against Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. However, it takes the most damage against Fire-type moves, meaning you will likely want a Pokémon that you can swap to using or is resistant against these moves to help protect Kartana. This goes for PvE and PvP encounters.

While Kartana has a fantastic moveset, what is holding it back is its stats, and its overall low defense stat. In PvP, Kartana has a maximum CP of 3,677, an attack of 267, a defense of 155, and stamina of 121. For PvE, it has a maximum CP of 4,156, an attack of 323, a defense of 182, and a stamina of 139. Using Kartana in the Battle League would only be useful in the Master League and wouldn’t last long. It doesn’t have a high enough defense stat to withstand this league. You don’t want to use it in this category, and you’re better off using it as a powerful PvE Pokémon.

When using Kartana in battles, it has multiple charge attack combinations to make it exceptionally good, and you want to optimize this moveset to get the most out of it. The best fast move to teach Kartana is Razor Leaf, and for charged attacks, it can learn Aerial Ace, Leaf Blade, Night Slash, and X-Scissor. We believe the best combination to be Leaf Blade and Night Slash, but you can swap this up and have it be Night Slash and X-Scissor, or Night Blade and Aerial Ace. It depends on how you want to use Kartana and what you plan to counter.

Is Kartana good?

Kartana is good in certain activities. However, you don’t want to use it in PvP against other players. It has too much CP to make it a worthwhile option because it can only be used in the Master League. If you were to take it into the Ultra League, it wouldn’t have been able to use too much of its attack power, which is the real driving force for this massive amount of CP. Instead, you want to use Kartana in PvE, battling against Team Rocket, or using it in five-star raid battles.