Can you catch a shiny Kartana in Pokémon Go? – September 13, 2022

The Ultra Beast, Kartana, has made its way to Pokémon Go. You can challenge it in five-star raids, which you will want to do alongside a handful of friends or other players to take it down. After defeating it, you will have a chance to catch it and add it to your collection. Is there a chance you can catch a shiny Kartana in Pokémon Go?

Does Kartana have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Like many new Pokémon to the game, Kartana will not have a shiny version when it launches into the mobile game. You can battle against Kartana as often as possible while it is available, adding multiple to your roster to find the best one. However, during its debut, a shiny version of Kartana will not appear at the end of your raids. We will need to wait until the next event to feature Kartana, potentially giving us a chance to encounter the shiny version.

Niantic will do this with every new Pokémon to add to the game, including legendary Pokémon. Although Kartana is not a legendary Pokémon because it is classified as an Ultra Beast, it’s considered in the same category as these Pokémon. We don’t know when the shiny version will be available. Typically, Niantic waits a year or two after a Pokémon debuts to the mobile game to feature the shiny version, but this is not always consistent.

If you’re waiting to encounter the shiny Kartana version, we may have to wait until older Ultra Beasts receive their shiny versions. These Pokémon include Nihilego, Xurkitree, Buzzwole, and Pheromosa. These were the first Ultra Beasts to arrive to Pokémon Go, and they will likely receive the shiny treatment before the others, like Kartana, have a chance.