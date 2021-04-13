Is Landorus (Therian) good in Pokémon Go?

Legendary Pokémon are among some of the best choices in Pokémon Go. They’re only beaten by level 50 Pokémon powered up by XL candy, and those are rare to come by but possible in the future. Almost all of the legendary Pokémon are good, especially Landorus (Therian). It has the luck of having the reputation of the Landorus (Incarnate) behind it, and even then, the Therian version has more attack power. Landorus (Therian) is a perfect Pokémon when it comes to stats, but it all boils down to the Pokémon’s moveset.

Landorus (Therian) is a Flying and Ground-type Pokémon. It’s only weak to Ice and Water-type moves, and it’s resistant against Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type attacks. With it only being weak to a select few attacks, it’s hard to counter Landorus (Therian), and given how much attack power it has, it’s even harder to take it down. Its raw strength makes it a tough encounter, and you can expect it to become a Master League powerhouse alongside the Incarnate version.

When it comes to PvP, Landorus (Therian) has a maximum CP of 3,922, an attack of 240, a defense of 153, and a stamina of 173. If you’re using it for PvE raid battles, it has an attack of 289, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 205. The big difference between Landorus (Therian) and Landorus (Incarnate) is the Therian version has 22 more points in attack and two points less. It also features a different moveset.

With the moveset confirmed for Landorus (Therian), it’s not the end of the world. The Pokémon was able to keep its fast move, mud shot, giving it an attack that can generate plenty of energy. The real tragedy was that it lost access to earth power, an incredibly good Ground-type move that Landorus (Incarnate) can use. While the charged moves are not going to make Landorus (Therian) a complete wash, they’re not ideal. The charged moves it can learn include: bulldoze, earthquake, superpower, and stone edge.

We’d argue that superpower and stone edge are the best choices, but other players have spoken up in the Pokémon Go community to vote for earthquake and bulldoze. Of the four, superpower feels like a required move because it can protect Landorus (Therian) against Ice and Rock-types. It does not have any attacks that can counter Water-types, so superpower becomes a must for every build. We’re still going to recommend you go with stone edge, but try to use bulldoze and earthquake to see how they work in the active Pokémon Go PvP battles.

The charged moves for Landorus (Therian) are not ideal. These will probably change in the future with Niantic releasing other forms of this Pokémon that allow it to learn earth power as an exclusive move when you beat it in a raid. But right now, as it stands, it’s still a good Pokémon. We’d recommend every player add Landorus (Therian) to their roster and use it in the Master League.

Landorus (Therian) might be a few ranks below Landorus (Incarnate), but it is a good Pokémon and remains a solid choice for every Pokémon Go player.