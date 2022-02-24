A question that veteran players are bound to have is if Patches is in Elden Ring. Patches is a recurring character in the Soulsborne series. He normally appears as a human but has been a misshapen mutant or monster in some titles. He is normally a merchant of some kind, and will often try and betray players and trick them.

Is Patches in Elden Ring?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The short answer is yes, Patches is in Elden Ring, and he is just as mischievous and cowardly as you might expect. Patches can be found in a place called Murkwater Cave which is located to the west side of the deep river that runs north through Limgrave from Agheel Lake.

After making your way through the small cave, you will find yourself at a fog wall. Step through it to discover a boss room without a boss. Instead, there is a chest. Open the chest and you will find some treasure. A voice will speak out and warn you, then Patches will attack.

This is not a difficult fight, but make sure you do not kill Patches. When his health gets low he will surrender, and the next time you meet him he will act as a vendor. Make sure you do not open the chest on future visits, as it will act as a teleportation trap and move you off to a new area of the map where you are likely to be under leveled.